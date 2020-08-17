Plainfield Park District Skate Contest Returns September 12 to Bott Park
The Plainfield Park District will host a skateboard contest on September 12 at Gregory B. Bott Park, 24550 W. Renwick Rd. Jeric’s Skate Contest offers skateboard riders a chance to showcase their best kickflips, grinds, ollies, and other maneuvers for judges and spectators. The park’s course includes quarter pipes, grind rails, and mini ramps. The event runs from 12-4p and each skater will perform a 1-minute qualifier run with the top scorers then moving on for a second, deciding round.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged with same-day registration starting at 11a. The event is open to ages 8 and up. In addition to Bott Park, the Plainfield Park District also maintains a skate facility at Northwest Community Park, 25501 W. 127th St., in Plainfield.