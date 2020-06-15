Plainfield Park District to Host Drive-In Movie at Bott Park June 25
The Plainfield Park District will host a drive-in movie night on June 25 with a showing of Frozen II. The movie will start at dusk (approximately 8:30p-8:45p) in the parking lot at Gregory B. Bott Park, 24550 W. Renwick Rd. Cost is $10 per car. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Residents can register through the Park District website, plfdaparks.org (http://ow.ly/y9Mu50A8fny), using program number 24440 A1.
- Registration deadline is 9p June 24
- No day-of, on-site registrations
- Patrons will listen to movie audio either through their vehicle radio or can bring a portable device
- Patrons are required to remain in their vehicle
- Restrooms will be available
- Facemasks will be required for patrons going to and from restrooms
- Patrons may bring their own snacks
- Tobacco and alcohol use are prohibited
- No pets allowed
- Movie night may be canceled/rescheduled due to inclement weather