Plainfield Park District to Host Drive-In Movie at Bott Park June 25

Jun 15, 2020 @ 3:47pm

The Plainfield Park District will host a drive-in movie night on June 25 with a showing of Frozen II. The movie will start at dusk (approximately 8:30p-8:45p) in the parking lot at Gregory B. Bott Park, 24550 W. Renwick Rd. Cost is $10 per car. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Residents can register through the Park District website, plfdaparks.org (http://ow.ly/y9Mu50A8fny), using program number 24440 A1.

  • Registration deadline is 9p June 24
  • No day-of, on-site registrations
  • Patrons will listen to movie audio either through their vehicle radio or can bring a portable device
  • Patrons are required to remain in their vehicle
  • Restrooms will be available
  • Facemasks will be required for patrons going to and from restrooms
  • Patrons may bring their own snacks
  • Tobacco and alcohol use are prohibited
  • No pets allowed
  • Movie night may be canceled/rescheduled due to inclement weather
