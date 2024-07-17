Plainfield Police Alerting of Phone Scam

The Plainfield Police Department has been made aware of a phone scam where the caller will identify themselves as a Plainfield Police Officer and request a call back due to a “urgent legal matter”. The number on caller ID will show it coming from the PD, but the return number will not be associated with the PD. If you receive a call from someone who identifies themselves as an Officer and you are unsure the legitimacy of it, please contact our non-emergency number at 815-439-2830 and ask to speak to a supervisor to confirm.