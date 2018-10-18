Plainfield Police Department Asking for Info on a Hit and Run

Hit and Run InvestigationThe PPD Traffic Unit is requesting assistance with the identification of the van involved in this hit and run crash. The crash occurred on Tuesday Oct. 16 at 4:15pm on Rt. 126 east of Rt. 59.If you can identify the owner or driver of the van, please call or email Ofc. Sheehan at 815-267-7224 or psheehan@plainfieldpd.comThank you!

The Plainfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon. The van in question was trying to make a left turn from Main Street, just east of Route 59, onto eastbound Route 126, and pulled in front of of a silver sedan. After the van was hit, which appears to be a Mazda 5, it continued from the crash site. If you can identify the car involved, please contact Officer Sheehan at 815-267-7224, or you can email Officer Sheehan at psheehan@plainfieldpd.com

**Jeremy Scott**