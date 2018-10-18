Plainfield Police Department Asking for Info on a Hit and Run

The Plainfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon. The van in question was trying to make a left turn from Main Street, just east of Route 59, onto eastbound Route 126, and pulled in front of of a silver sedan. After the van was hit, which appears to be a Mazda 5, it continued from the crash site. If you can identify the car involved, please contact Officer Sheehan at 815-267-7224, or you can email Officer Sheehan at psheehan@plainfieldpd.com
**Jeremy Scott**