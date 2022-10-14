Plainfield Police remind motorists to ’Click It or Ticket’

Plainfield water tower

The Plainfield Police Department today announced it is stepping up enforcement for the Halloween “Click It or Ticket” campaign (October 17 — 31) and reminds motorists to buckle up. “Click It or Ticket” focuses on safety education and law enforcement support to save lives.

Seat belts have proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash. Unfortunately, many still don’t buckle up. Worse yet, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to younger generations who follow the example set by their elders.

Whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every

time. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they’re only effective if they’re used.

While Illinois currently has a 93.5% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.