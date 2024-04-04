Plainfield Public Library Will Be Getting A Driver-Through During Major Renovation

The Plainfield Public Library is embarking on a one-year renovation project that will begin in May. The $10.4 million dollar project is funded through capital reserve savings and a $7.4 million in issued bonds. The construction will include a full renovation of the interior and includes a modest addition according to the library’s website.

Through suggestions over the last decade, the library will improve study rooms, construct a drive-through pickup window, make a dedicated teen space plus update every literacy area and outdoor programming area.

To prepare for the first two phases of the project, the library will need to be temporarily closed for up to two weeks at the end of April. However the library is expected to remain open during the renovation with a few exceptions.

There are also ways to enjoy materials without even stepping foot inside the building: Let staff bring your holds right to your car with Curbside Pickup, or use the Grab & Go Lockers to pick up your items at any time.

The project is expected to be completed in May of 2025, just in time to celebrate their 100th anniversary. The library is located at 15025 S. Illinois Street just off of Lockport Street in downtown Plainfield.