Plainfield School District 202: Meadow View ES students turn lemonade stand into fundraiser

Meadow View Elementary School second-grader Emma Hutchinson (left) and kindergartner Aubrey Kopecky pose with their LemonAid stand on Thursday, August 9, 2022. The girls sold lemonade and collected school supplies for District 202 students during Cruise Night in downtown Plainfield.

Two Meadow View Elementary School students are making a difference in the community one glass of lemonade at a time.

Kindergarten Aubrey Kopecky and her friend, second-grader Emma Hutchinson run the Aubrey and Emma’s LemonAid stand.

The girls raise money for community members in need or for specific causes, Aubrey’s mom Stacy Kopecky said.

The girls recently collected money and school supplies for District 202 students.

“This community has just been phenomenal,” Stacy Kopecky said.

The stand grew out of a Facebook page, Two Little Hands, One Big Heart, Kopecky said.

Stacy Kopecky used the page to involve her daughter and friends to gather donations for area families.

The girls’ first venture was helping a girl who was being bullied in school.

Aubrey and Hutchinson gathered toys to donate to the student, Stacy Kopecky said.

The girls decide what person or organization they want to help, and Stacy Kopecky said she manages the transportation and coordination of each event.

“If it’s something that pulls at their hearts we do it,” Stacy Kopecky said.

Aubrey and Emma said giving back to the community makes them happy.

“I think this is pretty cool,” Emma said.

Aubrey said she likes to teach others how to be kind and giving.

All proceeds from each event goes directly to the person or cause, Stacy Kopecky said.

The girls plan to sell hot chocolate and buy winter coats for those who need them