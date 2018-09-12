Plainfield South High School to Host 2nd Annual Band Invitational

Plainfield South High School will host its 2nd annual Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the school, 7800 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield. Sixteen Chicago suburban high school marching bands will compete including bands from Plainfield High School-Central Campus, Plainfield North High School and Plainfield East High School. The Plainfield South High School band will perform an exhibition show. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. and the first performance will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, District 202 employees and senior citizens, $15 for two adults, $20 for a family of three, and $25 for a family of four.

Parking is free.

Concessions and invitational merchandise will be for sale.