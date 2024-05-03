Plainfield Teen Accused Of Damaging Slot Machine

19-year old Yussef Zahran of Plainfield was arrested, processed, and released on a Notice to Appear for Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Assault,

Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer.

On April 20, 2024, at 4:03 a.m., Officers responded to Lenny’s Gas and Wash (5951 Theodore Street) for a report of criminal damage to property. Officers learned that a male patron of the store had punched a slot machine in the gaming area, damaging it and rendering the machine inoperable. The male then left in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. The incident was captured via video surveillance. Officers were unable to locate the male at this time. Detectives investigating this incident identified Zahran as a suspect.

On April 29, 2024, at 2:41 a.m., an Officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on an Audi A6 near the 7800 block of Caton Farm Road for tinted windows and no front registration. The Officer spoke to a male driver who indicated that he did not have his wallet. The male driver repeatedly refused to exit the vehicle and the Officer advised him that he was under arrest. At this time, the driver was identified as Zahran. Zahran then fled from the traffic stop in the vehicle, driving at and nearly striking an Officer. Officers were unable to locate Zahran after checking the area.

On April 30, 2024, an arrest warrant was secured for Zahran for Criminal Damage to Property for the incident at Lenny’s Gas and Wash, and an additional arrest warrant was secured for Aggravated Assault, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer from the traffic stop on April 29, 2024. Zahran was placed into custody on May 2, 2024, at 12:00 p.m., after turning himself in at the Joliet Police Department. Zahran was processed and released on a Notice to Appear.