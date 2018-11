A top official in Plainfield Township is stepping down after she confessed that she stored her boat and jet skis at no cost on township property. Andi French made the announcement Monday. She had been placed on leave earlier this month. French also contacted Township Supervisor Tony Fremarek and let him know that she will be giving him a 13-hundred dollar check to pay storage fees. He said township officials were not allowed to accept the check from French, so they declined the offer.