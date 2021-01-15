      Breaking News
Plainfield Township Supervisor Accused Of Embezzlement

Jan 15, 2021 @ 5:46am

Plainfield Township Supervisor Anthony Fremarek has been indicted on federal charges of embezzlement, according to various news sources.

The 49-year old is accused of embezzling $1.4 million from a private company over a six year period. The six-count indictment includes wire fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. He was arrested yesterday, and has plead not guilty.

Fremarek has been Plainfield Township Supervisor since 2013.

