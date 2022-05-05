Plainfield’s Abrell named Superintendent of Distinction

Dr. Lane Abrell, superintendent of Plainfield School District #202, has been named the 2022Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Three Rivers Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA).
Abrell was honored at an awards luncheon May 4 in Springfield. State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala was the featured speaker, where 21 IASA regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized.
“I am very humbled and honored to be selected as the IASA Three Rivers Superintendent of Distinction,” saidAbrell, who has been an educator for 36 years and superintendent of Plainfield School District #202 for nine years.
“This honor is really credited to the fantastic staff, students, and community I have been fortunate to lead.” Those nominating Abrell noted a number of successes during his tenure including:
Implemented full-day kindergarten for all eligible students.
Implemented foreign language at middle schools.
Oversaw installation of artificial turf at four high school stadiums.
Achieved and maintained financial "recognition" status from ISBE for Plainfield Schools.
Lead district 1:1 laptop initiative for students.
Achieved record level participation and scores on Advanced Placement Exams.
Developed a "Grow Your Own" administrator program.
Lead a building program for the 18th elementary school in District 202 (opened Aug 2021).
The Three Rivers Region is comprised of Kendall, Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties. Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.
“Superintendents across Illinois navigated immense challenges this school year, so it really is an honor to standout and be recognized by your peers for outstanding leadership and elevating student success,” said IASA Executive Director Dr. Brent Clark. “Each of these superintendents are great examples of how strong leadership can improve the educational environment for students, strengthen communities and continuously push districts forward.”
The eighth annual luncheon was again sponsored by Horace Mann, one of the nation’s largest insurers focusing on the needs of educators.
“Superintendents continued to face unprecedented challenges this school year as students and teachers returned to the classroom,” said Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann President and CEO. “Strong leadership has never been more critical. We are proud to recognize these Superintendents of Distinction for navigating their districts through the ongoing pursuit of providing a quality education for their students.”