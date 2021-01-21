Plan To Prioritize Inmate COVID-19 Vaccinations Causing Controversy
A plan to prioritize the vaccination of inmates in Illinois against COVID-19 is causing controversy. State Representative Andrew Chesney says inmates should not be vaccinated before people who have underlying health conditions. Pritzker’s office says it’s following CDC guidelines for vaccine distribution.