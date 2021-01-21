      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Plan To Prioritize Inmate COVID-19 Vaccinations Causing Controversy

Jan 21, 2021 @ 1:04pm
Light is reflected through a window onto vials in a lab at Protein Sciences, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

A plan to prioritize the vaccination of inmates in Illinois against COVID-19 is causing controversy. State Representative Andrew Chesney says inmates should not be vaccinated before people who have underlying health conditions. Pritzker’s office says it’s following CDC guidelines for vaccine distribution.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Will County to Stay In Current COVID-19 Mitigation Tier
15-Year-Old Leads Police on High Speed Chase Through Joliet
Will County Coroner Identifies Person Killed in Joliet Traffic Crash
Will County Tax Payers Receive Delinquent Real Estate Tax Notices