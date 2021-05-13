      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Plane Lands on I-355 Near US 6

May 13, 2021 @ 1:08pm

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on the southbound lanes of I-355 near U.S. 6 on Thursday afternoon, sending four people to the hospital. Illinois State Police have stated that the plane was forced to make the landing on the interstate due to a stalled engine. Reports stated that the plane had taken off from Lewis University airport shortly after 11:00a.m. The emergency landing caused damage to the front end and the left wing of the aircraft. WJOL has been told that four occupants of the plane were transferred to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The left two lanes on Interstate 355 southbound were shut down for the investigation and removal of the airplane. All lanes were reopened at approximately 3:30 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident.

Popular Posts
Gov. Pritzker Joins Lion Electric to Announce Company’s Plans to Bring First-Ever U.S. Manufacturing Facility to Illinois
Will County textile, shoe collection set for May 3-7
Update: Fatal Single Vehicle Crash Along Route 6 in Joliet
Romeoville Police And SWAT Teams At Super 8 Motel Dealing With Man Waving A Gun
Coroner Identifies Two Killed in Joliet Crash