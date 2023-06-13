Planned Parenthood Illinois Sees Increase In Abortions Since Roe V. Wade Overturned
June 13, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Planned Parenthood of Illinois is seeing a spike in abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The organization says it has experienced a 54-percent increase in abortion patients. The nonprofit also reports the number of patients needing financial assistance or travel support to get care at Planned Parenthood has more than doubled in the year since the Supreme Court ruling.