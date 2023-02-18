Plant seedlings, paint a pot or bask in forest bathing with the Forest Preserve District

Sign up for a Volunteer Morning program offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Upcoming sessions are set for Thursday, March 2, at Old Plank Road Trail in Frankfort Township; and Saturday, March 4, at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook. (Forest Preserve photo | Chad Merda)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering programs for all ages and interests in March. Online program registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Shamrock Search: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. .Wednesday, March 1-Friday, March 31, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Drop by the front desk to pick up a green question card, then explore around the nature center looking for the shamrock answers that have been hidden all over the campus. After your quest is complete, stop by the front desk and pick up a small prize if your answers are correct. Free, all ages.

Volunteer Mornings – Old Plank Road Trail and Hidden Oaks Preserve: 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, March 2, Old Plank Road Trail at Wolf Road, Frankfort Township; and Saturday, March 4, Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Activities will include removing invasive woody plants. Ages 10 or older. Registration is required. Complete a waiver online at ReconnectWithNature.org. For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or [email protected].

WonderKids: Life Cycles: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. This hands-on program for little ones features tons of facts, singing, story time, table activities and crafts. Free, ages 2-5. Register by Feb. 28.

DIY Garden Series – Upcycled Greenhouses and Custom Soil Mix: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. This three-part series kicks off with seed starting. In this session, create a mini-greenhouse and seed-starting pots using common household materials destined for the landfill. Then make a soil mix perfect for starting pollinator-friendly seeds. The remaining sessions will be on June 22, Flower Press, and Sept. 28, Seed Save and Sips. Ages 21 or older, $5 per person. Register by Feb. 28.

RejuveNate Plants – Paint and Plant Wellness Class: 10:30-noon Saturday, March 4, Sugar Creek Administration Center, Joliet. Register by March 2. Join Ashley Searing, founder of RejuveNate Plants and Wellness, to learn how plants and creative therapy influence and benefit our mental health. Participants will paint a planter pot and place a plant in it to take home. All materials will be provided. Ages 16 or older; $5 per person. Register by March 2.

Journey Stories – Forest Bathing: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Join the Forest Preserve for this simple Japanese method of being calm and quiet among the trees. Meet at the museum to learn a few tips, then walk to our forested shoreline trails to sit and observe nature while breathing deeply to de-stress and boost health and well-being. Afterward, enjoy tea and take some time to explore the on-loan Smithsonian exhibition, “Journey Stories.” Free, ages 14 or older. Register by March 2.

Beginning Birding Hike: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, March 5, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen. Get up early and join a naturalist to learn birding basics. Meet at the Oak Knoll Shelter. Free, ages 8 or older. Register by March 3.

Sensory Sunday: 11 a.m.-noon, Sunday, March 5, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. This independent program is for guests with sensory-processing needs, social anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder. Buddy bags, noise-canceling headphones and handheld audio units will be available for use. This is an inclusive program.

Staff will be on hand to help visitors learn about our local habitat through interactive exhibits, activities and/or crafts. Free, all ages. Register by March 4.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.