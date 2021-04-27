      Breaking News
Playground Stabbing in Joliet Leads to Arrest of 13-Year-Old Juvenile

Apr 27, 2021 @ 4:13pm
Joliet/md

A stabbing at a Joliet playground led the arrest of a 13-year-old juvenile. It was on Monday evening at approximately 5:10pm that Joliet Police officers were called to the basketball court area of Meadowview Elementary School for a report of a person that had been stabbed. Officers learned that a 15-year-old male juvenile had been stabbed in the abdomen. The investigation also showed that the 13-year-old male juvenile was involved in a fight with the victim and produced a pocketknife during the incident and stabbed the victim in the abdomen. The 15-year-old victim was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers located the 13- year-old juvenile at his residence nearby and he was taken into custody without incident. The juvenile was taken to the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center for Aggravated Battery.

