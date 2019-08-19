Plum Creek Greenway Trail Addition Opens in Crete Township
A 1-mile addition to the Plum Creek Greenway Trail opened Aug. 2 at Plum Valley Preserve in Crete Township. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Chad Merda)
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s trail system grew in early August when a 1-mile addition to the Plum Creek Greenway Trail opened at Plum Valley Preserve in Crete Township.
The 1-mile trail segment travels south from the preserve’s Burville Road Access area, which opened in November 2018 and includes a 9-acre dog park and a picnic pavilion. The 455-acre preserve is located on the southeastern corner of Route 394 and Burville Road.
The new trail, which has a small turnaround loop at the southern end, affords hikers and bikers a 2-mile out-and-back experience on crushed limestone.
“The trail is a perfect complement to the dog park and picnic shelter,” said Ralph Schultz, the Forest Preserve District’s chief operating officer. “Now visitors to Plum Valley will have more recreational options than before, and the trail project completes the initial phase of development for this preserve.”
In the future, the Plum Creek Greenway Trail will be lengthened by another mile until it reaches the southern edge of Plum Valley Preserve near 263rd Street. The Forest Preserve plans to extend the trail west from that point via a street route, which will link the path with another 3.15-mile section of the Plum Creek Greenway Trail located within Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve.
