Plum Valley Preserve Access Area and Dog Park to Open Friday, Nov. 9

The Plum Valley Preserve – Burville Road Access, which includes the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s sixth off-leash dog park, will open Friday, Nov. 9, in Crete Township.

The access area, located at the southeast corner of Burville Road and Route 394, includes a picnic pavilion that can accommodate up to 50 people, a 9-acre dog park and a latrine. The site, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, provides the first access area for the 455-acre Plum Valley Preserve.

Permits are required for dogs to play in all of the District’s dog parks. 2019 permits went on sale Nov. 1 and are good for the remainder of 2018 and all of 2019. Permits can be used at any of the District’s dog parks, which are located in Homer Glen, Joliet, Naperville, Shorewood and Wesley Township. For information on obtaining a dog park permit, visit the Dog Exercising page at ReconnectWithNature.org. To view an online video that shows dogs testing out the new dog park, visit bit.ly/plumvalleydogpark.

Plum Valley Dog Park features three enclosures: one for small dogs weighing 35 pounds or less, a second for large dogs and a third that is rotated into the mix as turf conditions require. Small dogs can go in the large-dog enclosure, but large dogs are prohibited from the small-dog enclosure for safety reasons. Dog parks are open year-round except for Christmas Day.

The Burville Road Access area opening was delayed after a state grant was suspended in 2015 and pavement failures in the original parking lot and entrance road were detected in 2017.

“We’re excited to finally be able to open this new access point at Plum Valley Preserve,” said Ralph Schultz, the Forest Preserve’s chief operating officer. “The amenities included in the access area should bring a lot of enjoyment to the residents of eastern Will County.”

The access area also will eventually include a 1-mile section of the Plum Creek Greenway Trail. A bid was awarded for the work in September. The first 3.15-mile segment of the Plum Creek Greenway Trail opened in 2012 at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township. In the future, the Forest Preserve would like to extend the trail section at Plum Valley and connect the path segments, perhaps via a street route.