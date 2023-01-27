Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago

Mugshot, courtesy Joliet Police Department

On January 3, 2023, at 9:10 AM, Officers responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 at

which time a black 4-door sedan vehicle driven by a light-skinned African American driver began honking while he was behind her. The suspect then pulled up to the victim in the 1300 block of North Larkin Avenue and threw a water bottle at her vehicle. The victim called 911.

Both vehicles proceeded westbound on Ingalls Avenue at which time the suspect pointed a gun back toward the victim and began firing multiple rounds. The vehicles continued through a nearby neighborhood ending in the area of Ingalls Avenue and Brentwood Place, where the suspect fired more rounds at the victim and then fled southbound on Brentwood Place. The victim’s vehicle and a residence in the 1300 block of Brentwood Place were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Following an investigation of this incident, Detectives identified Romeo Nance as the suspect. On January 24, 2023, Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Nance for the above-listed charges. On January 26, 2023, at 10:45 AM, Officers observed Nance in a vehicle in the 2200

block of West Acres Road and he was placed into custody following a brief struggle with Officers. Upon search of the vehicle, Officers recovered a loaded .380 handgun.

Romeo Nance (22, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.