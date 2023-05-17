Police Chiefs Association of Will County presents the 42nd Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Day

The Police Chiefs Association of Will County is sponsoring its 42nd Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Day this year on Thursday, May 18th, 2023.

“This year’s ceremony will begin with a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Joliet, IL, followed immediately by a procession to, and service at, the Memorial Wall on the Will County Courthouse lawn at noon,” said the President of the Association and ISP Captain Dave Keltner. The 37 fallen heroes, whose names are engraved on the granite memorial, sacrificed it all for various departments throughout Will County. Ten sacrificed their lives from the Illinois Department of Corrections, eight from the Joliet Police Department, six from the Will County Sheriff’s Department, five from the Illinois State Police, two from the Lockport Police Department and the Crest Hill Police Department, one from each of the following, Frankfort Police Department, the Illinois Conservation Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the

Will County Probation Department.

Click below for full booklet

The Association will remember and honor these 37 law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. We would like to also recognize the sacrifices of their families, friends and fellow officers who still miss them and honor their heroic memories. The memorial is open to the public and all are welcome and invited to attend. We hope to see

you there.