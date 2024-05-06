1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Police Chiefs Association presents annual Law Enforcement Memorial Day

May 6, 2024 5:24AM CDT
Phot provided – Will County Courthouse-Anthony Schalk

The 43rd annual Law Enforcement Memorial Day, sponsored by the Police Chiefs Association of Will County, is scheduled for Thursday, May 9.

Details of the event were announced by Tracy Chapman, president of the Association and deputy director of the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

The event will begin with a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Joliet. The church service will be followed by a noon procession to the Memorial Wall on the north lawn of the old Will County Courthouse.

Engraved on the granite memorial are the names of 37 fallen heroes, representing various departments across Will County.

“The sacrifices made by these individuals are deeply acknowledged,” Chapman said.

The engraved names represent 10 from the Illinois Department of Corrections, eight from the Joliet Police Department, six from the Will County Sheriff’s Department and five from the Illinois State Police, two each from the Lockport Police Department and the Crest Hill Police Department, and one each from the Frankfort Police Department, the Illinois Conservation Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Will County Probation Department.

Members of the public are invited to attend the memorial event.

“In honoring these law enforcement officers who gave their all, the Association extends its tribute to their families, friends, and fellow officers, who continue to cherish their heroic legacies,” Chapman said. “We look forward to your presence at this solemn occasion.”

