Police Identify Two People Of Interest In Crete Homicide
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
Authorities say they have identified two people of interest in the case of a southwest suburban Crete Township couple who’s bodies were found bound in the trunk of their vehicle by robbers who staged a home invasion last summer. The Will County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office to secure charges against two males. They have not mention when the suspects will be charged. Sixty-three-year-old Francisco Aranda died in the trunk of his car in June and his 59-year-old wife survived the attack with minor injuries. The couple operated the Supermercado La Raza grocery store at the corner of 47th and Marshfield.