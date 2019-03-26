Police Investigating Monday Homicide in Joliet

Joliet Police are investigating a homicide that took place late Monday morning on, March 25th. It was at 11:54 a.m. that Joliet Police Officers were called to the area of Ada Street and Cutter Avenue in reference to a call of shots fired. Upon arriving on the scene officers located the victim in the yard of a residence in the 1100 block of Cutter Avenue. The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the Silver Cross Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The Joliet Police Department is currently looking for assistance from the public. If anyone has surveillance video or any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Don McKinney at 815-724-3020