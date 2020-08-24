      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Police Investigating Possible Connection Between West Suburban Break-Ins

Aug 24, 2020 @ 10:29am

Police are investigating whether two violent home invasions in the western suburbs are connected. The first break-in happened yesterday morning in the 1700-block of East Evergreen in Wheaton. Police said two men confronted a resident at a home, before one of them entered and attacked someone inside. Another resident intervened in the attack, and the suspects drove off. A similar incident was reported in nearby Lombard less than an hour later. Suspects went into a home in the 400-block of South Highland, threatening a young woman inside. Another member of the household attacked one of the suspects, who had a gun. The gun went off, hitting the resident as the suspects ran away. The shooting victim is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington