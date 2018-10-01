Police Issue Statement Following Incident at Lockport Homecoming

The Lockport Police has issued the followed statement on social media following an incident at the Lockport Township High School prom…

The Lockport Police Department has received numerous calls about reports on social media that there was a shooting at tonight’s Homecoming Dance. THESE REPORTS ARE NOT ACCURATE.

Officers and school officials working at the dance received a report that a student had brought a gun to the dance. The student was quickly identified and was taken into custody. It was determined that the student had not brought a firearm to the dance and that there was never any threat to the school or any students. Two freshmen students exchanged possession of a pellet gun, but the location of this exchange is not clear. A pellet gun was located off of school grounds, but the students in question did not threaten any other students with it.

Both students remains in custody pending the approval of charges within the juvenile justice system. As with most dances, officers are at the school providing extra security. This is a routine practice and is not related to any threat.