POLICE: Robbery Leads to Shooting in Joliet
Joliet Police are sharing details of a weekend shooting within the city that left one person injured. It was on Saturday at approximately 7:55PM, Officers were dispatched to 800 block of Westminster Road after receiving a call of shots fired. Officers were able to determine that a 28-year-old male victim was waiting in his vehicle for his girlfriend to exit a residence. The victim was approached by a male suspect who asked for change and the victim refused. The suspect then left the area but returned a short while later. The suspect approached the victim again, who was still in his vehicle, and announced a robbery. The suspect produced a firearm at which time the victim exited the vehicle and advised the suspect that he did not have any money. The suspect then discharged the firearm multiple times striking the victim and his vehicle. Victim’s girlfriend exited the residence after hearing gunfire and transported her boyfriend to Amita St Joseph’s Medical Center. The male suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled prior to Officer’s arrival.
The Joliet Police Department Investigations Division is actively looking into what occurred. They are looking for any video footage in the area surrounded by Midland Avenue to Larkin Avenue and Black Road to Ingalls Avenue from 7:00PM to 8:00PM. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Detective Kilgore at [email protected], or Will County Crimestoppers at 1-800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.