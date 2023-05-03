Police: Serbia School Shooter Had List Of Students To Target

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old who opened fire at his school drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of people he intended to target.

He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested Wednesday.

A father of a student at the school in central Belgrade said the shooter entered his daughter’s classroom, firing at her teacher and then her classmates as they ducked under their desks.

An official said most students were able to flee through a back door.

Senior police official Veselin Milic said the shooter drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of children he planned to “liquidate” in an attack he planned for a month.

Milic said the shooter, Kosta Kecmanovic, called police himself when the attack was over.