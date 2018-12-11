Political Sign Display Regulations Reminder for Joliet

This election season, the City of Joliet reminds residents of the regulations that control the placement of signs supporting political candidates. The City of Joliet Zoning Ordinance regulates temporary political signs to control the size and location of these signs. Signs cannot be larger than 16 square feet in area, which includes the support structure. Signs cannot be more than five feet in height. They must be placed on private property and not in the City’s right-of-way, which includes the parkway between the street and the sidewalk or in the median. Signs placed here will be removed and discarded. Political signs should not be placed any closer than 10 feet from the edge of the pavement. In areas where sidewalks are present, signs need to be placed a minimum of two feet beyond the private property side of the edge of the sidewalk. The use of trees or utility poles as sign supports or standards is prohibited.