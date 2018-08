A new poll gives J.B. Pritzker a double digit lead in the race for Illinois governor. The NBC/Marist poll, released yesterday, puts Pritzker up 46 percent to 30 percent over Governor Bruce Rauner. Six percent of voters say they’d vote for Libertarian Kash Jackson, and four percent say they’d vote for third party candidate Sam McCann. The poll also puts Governor Rauner’s unfavorable rating at 52 percent, Pritzker’s unfavorable rating is at 35 percent in the poll.