POLL: Extreme Heat Is Impacting Most Americans’ Electricity Bills

August 7, 2024 6:23AM CDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that around 7 in 10 Americans say extreme heat has had a major or minor impact on their electricity bills in the past year, and a majority have seen a similar impact on their outdoor activities.

Around 4 in 10 also report that extreme heat has had a major or minor impact on their sleep, pets, or exercise routine.

The results came at a time when several regions of the U.S. set all-time temperature records, including Las Vegas reaching a scorching 120 F on July 7.

