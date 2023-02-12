Poll Quizzes Chicagoans On Whether Bears Should Stay Or Go

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

A new independent poll says more than half of Chicagoans don’t want the Bears to move to a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The study conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Incorporated shows 23-percent say the team should leave Soldier Field. Meanwhile, 51-percent of registered voters say they’re against public financing to renovate the lakefront stadium. Forty-two percent say they support it and seven-percent are undecided.