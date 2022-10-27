Poll Shows Pritzker’s Lead over Bailey Shrinking

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A new poll shows Governor Pritzker’s lead in the governor’s race may be shrinking. An Emerson College, WGN-TV and The Hill survey of Illinois voters finds half of voters support Pritzker’s re-election, while 41-percent support his Republican opponent State Senator Darren Bailey. Since last month’s Illinois poll, the governor has gained just one percentage point, while Bailey has gained five percentage points.