Paul Vallas remains the frontrunner in the Chicago mayor’s race just days ahead of Tuesday’s election. A new poll by M3 Strategies shows Vallas leading the race with 32-percent of public support, followed by Brandon Johnson at 18-percent. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot comes in at third at 13-point-six-percent, while Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is fourth at eleven-point-six-percent.