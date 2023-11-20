1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pop Star Shakira Reaches Deal With Spanish Prosecutors On First Day Of Tax Fraud Trial

November 20, 2023 11:54AM CST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pop star Shakira has agreed to a deal with Spanish authorities on the first day of a tax fraud trial in Barcelona, avoiding the risk of a prison sentence.

Shakira told the magistrate that she accepted the agreement reached with prosecutors.

She answered “yes” to confirm her acknowledgement of six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about $15.8 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Under the deal, Shakira is to receive a suspended three-year sentence and a fine of 7.3 million euros ($8 million).

She will pay another fine of 432,000 euros ($472,000) in exchange for her suspended waived.

Prosecutors had originally sought an eight-year prison sentence.

