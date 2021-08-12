      Weather Alert

Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics Throughout Will County

Aug 12, 2021 @ 10:14am
If you’re looking to schedule your first COVID-19 vaccine dose there are several options throughout Will County. The Will County Health Department has several pop-up vaccine clinics. Here’s a list.

POP-UP VACCINE CLINICS

Wilmington Sharefest

209 Wildcat Court, Wilmington

August 14th from 9am to 1pm

At this event vaccine recipients will receive:

+ Pair of FREE Great America tickets
(while supplies last)

Cruise the Commons

101 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox

August 17th from 5pm to 8pm

At this event vaccine recipients will receive:

+ Pair of FREE Great America tickets
(while supplies last)

Village of Diamond Clinic

1750 East Division Street, Diamond

August 18th from 10am to 2pm

At this event vaccine recipients will receive:

+ Pair of FREE Great America tickets
(while supplies last)

Back To School Celebration

655 Olmsted, University Park

August 21st from 10am to 6pm

At this event vaccine recipients will receive:

+ Pair of FREE Great America tickets
(while supplies last)

Symerton Homecoming

18332 W Commercial Street, Symerton

August 22nd from 12pm to 4pm

At this event vaccine recipients will receive:

+ Pair of FREE Great America tickets
(while supplies last)

Cruise Night – Manhattan

230 Wabash Street, Manhattan

August 23rd from 6pm to 8pm

At this event vaccine recipients will receive:

+ Pair of FREE Great America tickets
(while supplies last)

Will County Fair

710 South West Street, Peotone

August 25th through 29th
10am to 8pm (Wednesday through Saturday)
10am to 6pm (Sunday)

At this event vaccine recipients will receive:

+ Pair of FREE Great America tickets
(while supplies last)

Market in the Glen

14240 W 151st Street, Homer Glen

September 2nd from 3pm to 7pm

Monee Fall Fest

5162 West Court Street, Monee

September 10th from 5pm to 8pm

Community Resource Fair

90 Towncenter Drive, University Park

September 11th from 10am to 2pm

Founder’s Day Entertainment Weekend

1050 W Romeo Road, Romeoville

September 18th from 1pm to 5pm

Beecher Farmers Market

625 Dixie Hwy, Beecher

September 25th from 9am to 1pm

