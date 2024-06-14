1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Pope Francis Becomes First Pontiff To Address A G7 Summit

June 14, 2024 9:42AM CDT
Credit: MGN

BARI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis has challenged leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies to keep human dignity foremost in developing and using artificial intelligence.

He warned that human relations themselves could be reduced to algorithms.

Francis brought his moral authority to bear on the Group of Seven.

In doing so, he became the first pope to attend the G7, offering an ethical take on an issue that is increasingly on the agenda of international summits, government policy and corporate boards alike.

Francis said politicians must take the lead in making AI human-centric, so that human decisions always remain made by humans and not machines.

