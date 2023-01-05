Portillo’s Drive-thru Going Cashless

Portillo's Joliet/kk

Chicago-based Portillo’s is making changes to its drive-thru ordering operations. The company has announced that all locations will be transitioning to cashless payments in the drive-thru in an effort to speed up the ordering process and provide more safety for employees. Drivers can only pay with debit or credit cards. The change will take effect Jan. 16, with cash payments still accepted for customers who enter the restaurant to pay for their food.