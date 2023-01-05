1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Portillo’s Drive-thru Going Cashless

January 5, 2023 9:29AM CST
Share
Portillo’s Drive-thru Going Cashless
Portillo's Joliet/kk

Chicago-based Portillo’s is making changes to its drive-thru ordering operations. The company has announced that all locations will be transitioning to cashless payments in the drive-thru in an effort to speed up the ordering process and provide more safety for employees. Drivers can only pay with debit or credit cards.  The change will take effect Jan. 16, with cash payments still accepted for customers who enter the restaurant to pay for their food.

Popular Posts

1

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
2

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
3

Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
4

Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet
5

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery

Recent Posts