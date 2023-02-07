Portillo’s to Celebrate the One-Year Anniversary of its Joliet location with $1 Slices of Cake and Gift Card Giveaway

Portillo's Joliet/kk

Joliet Portillo’s invites guests to enjoy its famous chocolate cake for just a $1 a slice with the purchase any entrée on Tuesday, February 21

Plus, throughout the month of February, guests will be automatically entered to win one of fifty $50 gift cards whenever they place an online order from the Joliet drive-thru via portillos.com

In honor of Portillo’s Joliet location celebrating its one-year anniversary, the chain will offer its famed Chocolate Cake for just $1 a slice with the purchase of any entrée when ordering through the drive-thru or ordering takeout or delivery at Portillos.com or via the Portillo’s app for iOS and android, using the promocode JOLIETBDAY during checkout.

In addition, with every online order* placed at the Joliet location – either via the Portillo’s app or website – guests will be entered for the chance to win a $50 gift card.

Finally, to show its gratitude for the open arms with which the Joliet community welcomed Portillo’s, the brand will be donating $1,000 each to Joliet Public Schools District 86 and Spanish Community Center.

* No purchase necessary to enter. Interested parties looking to participate in the giveaway can print their name, phone number and valid email address on a piece of paper and mail in a #10 envelope to: “Portillo’s First Birthday-Joliet” Sweepstakes, Portillo’s Hot Dogs, LLC, 2001 Spring Rd., Suite 400, Oak Brook, IL 60523. All entries must be postmarked no later than February 28, 2022.