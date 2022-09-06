Update: Possible Contaminant Exposure at Bolingbrook Police Department

Bolingbrook police department/md

Bolingbrook Police update: 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 6th.

During the course of this investigation, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) callout was initiated. Personnel from the Bolingbrook and Naperville Fire Departments performed testing on the substance and determined it was not an immediate threat. The FBI has taken custody of the substance for further analysis. The Bolingbrook Police Department lobby has been reopened to the public and normal operations have resumed. All personnel have been released from quarantine and there are no reported injuries as a result of this incident. This incident remains under investigation.

Original story below:

On Monday, September 5th at approximately 2:15 PM, one female subject and two male subjects arrived at the Bolingbrook Police Department to turn in a liquid substance, which allegedly contained an unknown poison. After further investigation, the Bolingbrook Fire Department was contacted to respond to the scene. Out of an abundance of caution, the police department lobby has been closed and personnel that have had contact with the substance have been quarantined. The Bolingbrook Fire Department will test the substance. There is currently no one reporting any symptoms or requiring medical treatment as a result of exposure to the unknown substance. This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

