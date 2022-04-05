Possible Human Remains Located in Joliet

Joliet Police are investigating the possible discovery of human remains on the city’s southwest side. It was at 8:28 am on Tuesday that officers were called to Zenith Energy Terminals, 1035 West Laraway Road, for the discovery of possible human remains. An investigation has shown that the remains appear to be in an advanced state of decomposition. Evidence found at the scene suggests that the remains may be human. The remains were located by workers in the area, who then called 911.
This case remains under investigation by the Will County Coroner’s Office and the Joliet Police Department. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.