Possible Threat Investigated at Plainfield Central High School

May 26, 2022 @ 3:38pm
Earlier this afternoon, the Plainfield Police Department posted on their Facebook page that there was a possible threat made to the Plainfield Central High School campus. Administration officials immediately took steps to protect the student body and worked with the police department to investigate the threat. It later was found to be unsubstantiated.

A message was sent out to parents earlier, stating:

Earlier today, the school was informed of a rumor of a possible threat in the building. The school was immediately put into a Hold in Place and the threat was investigated by High School Administration and the Plainfield Police Department. The threat was found to be not credible and the Hold in Place was lifted and students were released to their regularly scheduled classes. The rest of today and after school, the Plainfield Police will be present in and around the school.

This comes on the heels of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

