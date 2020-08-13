      Breaking News
Power Restored To Most Customers After Monday Storms

Aug 12, 2020 @ 11:27pm

Some ComEd customers may have to wait until Saturday to have their power restored after Monday’s severe storms passed through the Chicago area.  The utility says about 180-thousand homes and businesses are still in the dark.  Electricity is expected to be back on for most customers sometime Friday.  At the storms’ peak, 852-thousand customers, mostly residential, lost power.  The severe weather created at least one tornado, the first to touch down in the city since 2018.

