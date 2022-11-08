1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Powerball Announces Delay To Record-Breaking $1.9B Drawing

November 7, 2022 11:46PM CST
Share
Powerball Announces Delay To Record-Breaking $1.9B Drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Powerball announced Monday night that the record-breaking $1.9 billion drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.” Powerball said in a statement that it “has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.” No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

Popular Posts

1

President to Deliver Speech In Joliet on Saturday
2

Pedestrian Identified After Fatally Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet: He May Have Been Pushed
3

Two Search Warrants Executed On City's East Side
4

One Person Dead Following High Speed Pursuit, Crash and Shooting
5

Noontime Crash In Joliet

Recent Posts