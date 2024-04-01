Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion As Drawing For Giant Prize Nears

Powerball lottery tickets are shown, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. The jackpot for Monday night's drawing soared to $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1 billion Powerball jackpot will tempt lottery players who think they just might hit it rich after three months without a big winner.

No one has won Powerball’s jackpot since New Year’s Day, a stretch of 38 consecutive drawings without anyone matching the game’s six numbers.

Powerball announced Monday that the prize has now reached $1 billion.

The reason for the jackpot drought is simple: The odds of winning the top prize are miserable, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1 billion prize is for a sole winner who makes the rare decision to be paid over 30 years through an annuity.

Nearly all winners instead take the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $483.8 million.