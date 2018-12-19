Preckwinkle And Mendoza Donating Contributions From Alderman Ed Burke
By Evan Bredeson
|
Dec 19, 2018 @ 2:42 PM
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Two candidates running for mayor of Chicago are donating campaign contributions they’ve received from embattled Alderman Ed Burke. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said she will donate more than 12-thousand dollars to a pair of non-profit organizations. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza says she will give over ten-thousand dollars to the families of three Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty over the past month. The donations come after Burke had his Ward and City Hall offices raided by federal agents in recent weeks.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Troy Middle School 8th Grade Girls Basketball Wins State For Second Year In A Row Lockport Wrapping Up Construction Along State Street For The Winter Endowment Fund to Benefit Wrestling Program, Honors Former Coach JTHS Hosting Wake Up Call Substance Abuse Awareness Event Ward Off Winter Blues with Volunteer Workdays Ten Degrees Above Normal Today
Comments