Preckwinkle’s Campaign Pulls TV Ads
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 20, 2019 @ 12:04 PM
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Candidate for Chicago mayor Toni Preckwinkle’s campaign isn’t running television commercials two weeks before the April 2nd runoff election. The decision has raised questions about whether her campaign is running out of money. When asked yesterday why she yanked her TV ads, the Cook County Board President said her campaign is making strategic decisions to put them in the best place to win the election. Her response came as she accepted an endorsement from Congressman Danny Davis and other leaders on the West Side.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Shorewood Elementary 2nd Grade Hosts “Arf” Musical Illinois Medical Marijuana Growers Say They Can Handle Legal Pot Too Serial Stowaway Given Probation Fiscal Watchdog: Pritzker’s Progressive Tax Doesn’t Add Up R. Kelly To Ask Judge To Travel To Dubai For Work Drug Detection K-9 Bought For Park Forest Police Department
Comments