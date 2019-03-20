Preckwinkle’s Campaign Pulls TV Ads

Candidate for Chicago mayor Toni Preckwinkle’s campaign isn’t running television commercials two weeks before the April 2nd runoff election. The decision has raised questions about whether her campaign is running out of money. When asked yesterday why she yanked her TV ads, the Cook County Board President said her campaign is making strategic decisions to put them in the best place to win the election. Her response came as she accepted an endorsement from Congressman Danny Davis and other leaders on the West Side.