A Plainfield man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. On June 19, 2023, the Plainfield Police Department initiated an investigation into a complaint of a Criminal Sexual Assault involving a child under the age of 13. The juvenile initially reported the assaults to their mother and identified the offender as the mother’s fiance. The mother contacted the Plainfield Police Department to report assaults. A Victim Sensitive Interview of the juvenile was conducted by a Forensic Interviewer from the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center in which greater details of the assaults were provided. Detectives from the Plainfield Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the fiance, identified as 33-year-old Todd A. Fabley.

On July 25, 2023, members of the Plainfield Police Department took Fabley into custody on the warrant. Fabley was charged with the following:

* Four (4) counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child (Class X Felony)

* One (1) count of Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony)

* Two (2) counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony)

Fabley was brought to the Plainfield Police Department where he was booked and released after posting the necessary bond of $5,000 which is 10% of $50,000.