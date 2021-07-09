      Weather Alert

Prepare for Delays Along I-55 through Will County

Jul 9, 2021 @ 2:28pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin work on northbound I-55 on Sunday, July 11th, reducing it two lanes for four miles. The left lane of the northbound I-55 corridor between U.S. 30 and Route 126 in Plainfield and Joliet will be closed for pavement patching and bridge repairs. The improvements are part of several planned along I-55 in the next two years to rehabilitate a critical travel and freight corridor for Will county and the entire state as part of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, one lane of northbound I-55 for roughly 4.5 miles will be closed to accommodate a series of bridge deck overlays, shoulder reconstructions and full-depth patching repairs between Weber Road and I-80 A similar lane closure will take place in the southbound direction in approximately two weeks, resulting in I-55 between Illinois 126 and U.S. 30 reduced to two lanes in each direction until the overall $6 million project between Weber Road and I-80 is complete this fall.

Popular Posts
Joliet Gets A Name Brand Restaurant
Downtown Lockport Streetscape Improvement Project
R. Kelly's New Lawyers Seek Another Delay In New York Trial
Hundreds of Breakthrough Cases Reported In Illinois
Joliet Man Fires Gun At Woman's Car At Joliet Gas Station
Connect With Us Listen To Us On