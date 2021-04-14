Prescribed Burn; Forest Preserve District of Will County In Crest Hill This Morning
File photo/prescribed burn/md
Forest Preserve District of Will County contractors are planning to perform a prescribed burn this morning at Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill, weather permitting.
Residents living near the site are notified at the beginning of burn season via postcards and the night before a scheduled burn through reverse 911 calls to telephone landlines. Cell phones can be registered to receive reverse 911 calls through the Will County Emergency Management Agency.
For more information on prescribed burns, visit the Prescribed Burning Page at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org. For a map of where burns are taking place daily, visit the Prescribed Burning Map Page.